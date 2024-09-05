More means less for Morrisons as it enters loyalty card imbroglio

The hell that is modern supermarket shopping in the UK is fuelled by two factors: automation-crazy management determined to get rid of in-store staff (and therefore a boon to shoplifters) and loyalty schemes.

If you aren’t in one of these (and give away all your precious data) you pay more, often a lot more at Tesco and Sainsbury’s. Which makes you think that, instead of offering better value, such schemes are a particularly mendacious way of getting you to pay more. Supposed discounts take on a suspiciously fictitious air.

Morrisons is joining this ‘club’ with its More card and a new campaign from Leo Burnett rather bravely features confused shoppers.

CEO Rami Baitiéh, who joined from Carrefour and must be wondering why he entered this madhouse, says bravely: “The More Card loyalty scheme is at the heart of our commitment to offering unbeatable value to our customers. With the ‘Pay less with More Card’ campaign, we’re not just highlighting the incredible savings available but also making it fun and engaging for our customers to discover all the benefits of being a More Card member.”

Fun eh?

MAA creative scale: 5.