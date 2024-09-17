Model collaboration: fashion’s Big OOH Moment

With London Fashion Week in full swing, the metropolis is on peak form as star casts, sustainability messages and even second hand fashion conquer the capital.

Front and centre is Out of Home, a perfect partner for both ready to wear and couture labels, with the technical capabilities of digital outdoor screens combined with immersive events spaces like Landsec’s Below The Lights providing new opportunities for creative retail theatre.

With premium large format screens affording all the glamour and prestige of a glossy magazine cover, the appeal of OOH at the centre of the media plan is seeing a significant uptick.

Over the last 12 months (July 2023 to June 2024), category spend on OOH grew 37% year on year, higher than any other media channel. This is based on data drawn from the clothing and accessories category on Ad Intel.

High end fashion house BOSS has lined up an all-star cast led by its newest partner David Beckham for its fall/winter advertising campaign.

The campaign also features singer-songwriter Burna Boy, actor Lee Jong-Suk and tennis player Matteo Berrettini, who serves as brand ambassador for Boss watches, jewellery and eyewear licenses. Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen returns as the face of Boss womenswear, accompanied by Naomi Campbell who is brand ambassador for licenses.

BOSS’s digital OOH campaign runs for seven days from 16 September on Piccadilly Lights and at Westfield Stratford City and Westfield London, directing audiences to nearby stores.

As London Fashion Week closes, L’Oréal Paris’s Piccadilly makeover champions every aspect of Landsec’s premium concept space, Below The Lights, creating a fully integrated audience experience which blends immersive experiential and retail theatre with social media, Ocean’s 3D Deepscreen® and the live streaming capabilities of Piccadilly Lights.

The Worth It Experience is L’Oreal’s biggest ever beauty-wellness event. On Wednesday September 18 Piccadilly Lights hosts a 12-hour TikTok Shop livestream – the first-ever full-day event of its kind on the landmark location.

From 19 September to 23 September, Below The Lights hosts a celebration of beauty, empowerment and self-worth, culminating in a live-stream of Le Défilé – Walk Your Worth runway show from Paris Fashion Week on Piccadilly Lights.

In the days leading up to the show, visitors can immerse themselves in a world of beauty and fashion with skin, hair and makeup touch-up sessions, expert talks and masterclasses, with tickets for the events, priced at £10 each, going towards StandUp Against Street Harassment.

Vintage fashion and nostalgia is a trend running through London Fashion Week. Here are a selection of Ocean’s preloved favourites which represent some of OOH’s breakthrough moments. DOOH boots up – 2015 Heritage footwear brand Hunter and Ocean collaborated to simultaneously livestream the AW15 Hunter Original London Fashion Week show across The Grid DOOH network. The runway show was also streamed globally on the brand’s Facebook and Twitter profiles and via its website, driving consumers to Hunter’s e-commerce site. #Live Trends – 2015 Twitter and Topshop showcased emerging fashion trends as they happened live from London Fashion Week in a collaboration broadcast across Ocean’s The Grid. Listening to the industry and influencers as they tweeted at and around the shows, the partners highlighted the next season’s trends and shared them via Ocean’s screens, online and in store. Immediate, at scale, and completely relevant to an OOH audience. In the limelight – 2018 In what was a UK media first, luxury fashion brand Victoria Beckham celebrated the designer’s debut London Fashion Week show on Piccadilly Lights. The showcase formed the centrepiece of the brand’s 10th anniversary. It was the first time Victoria Beckham had ventured into outdoor advertising on such a scale, and the first time the dynamic technical capabilities of Piccadilly Lights were used as part of London Fashion Week. To London with Love – 2018 Chubby Hearts was a public design project conceived by Anya Hindmarch as a love letter to the city. Starting on Valentine’s Day and continuing as a celebration of London Fashion Week, giant Chubby Heart balloons were suspended over (or sometimes squashed within) 29 famous London landmarks and prominent locations across the capital. The balloons floated from dawn until dusk, reappearing above various locations over a seven day period. Upcycling outdoor banners – 2019 Highlights from Planet Rewind, VIN + OMI’s sensational London Fashion Week show, were broadcast across Ocean’s The Grid network and on Piccadilly Lights. The footage featured model Jodie Kidd making her return to the catwalk after a 10 year hiatus wearing a floral dress made from salvaged plastic. The eco-label’s London Fashion Week show featured fish shaped bags and belts made from Ocean’s upcycled vinyl advertising panels. When two icons meet – 2019

The Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2019 campaign lit up Piccadilly Lights and the following year, the fashion house returned to the location with a show of appreciation for the NHS. Sustainability and workers’ rights – 2022 Ocean collaborated with the fashion designer and human rights campaigner Louise Xin, broadcasting her 2022 Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW) show on large format advertising screens across six European countries. A world media first, a 10 minute OOH simulcast took place in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK. Transatlantic on trend – 2024 The world’s most famous OOH landmarks were a fitting choice for the first ever transatlantic livestream presented by the luxury fashion label Tom Ford from Milan Fashion Week.

The four screen simulcast was a collaboration between Ocean and Branded Cities who, together, operate The United, a global DOOH network. For 30 minutes, the fall/winter womenswear 2024-2025 collection took centre stage in three cities, with the runway show appearing on Piccadilly Lights, the Nasdaq Tower and MiFi in Times Square, New York and The Moxy in Los Angeles.

Ocean Outdoor is Official Out of Home supplier to London Fashion Week and has a long term partnership with the British Fashion Council.