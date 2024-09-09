McCann wins global Peroni

Asahi’s Peroni has appointed McCann Worldgroup led by McCann London as its gl;obal agency of record (AOR.) McCann beat Accenture Song, Uncommon and incumbent Trouble Maker in a pitch. London agency The Corner handles other Asahi brands in the UK.

Asahi’s chief growth officer Nathalie Pfaff says: “Creatively and strategically, McCann impressed the team over the course of a rigorous pitch process and we’re excited to start this next chapter of growth together.

“I would also like to thank Trouble Maker for their valued creative contribution to the Peroni Nastro Azzurro brand over many years.”

McCann Worldgroup CCO Javier Campopiano says: “To be entrusted with taking this iconic brand to the next level has energized and inspired our entire team at McCann Worldgroup. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the brew of choice in Italy, and we’re excited about ensuring that it captures the hearts of beer drinkers around the world.”