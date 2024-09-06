MAA Ad of the Week: Kit Kat from VML

Nestle is a pretty important account for WPP’s VML as it tries to earn its spurs and this new global effort has most of the elements that have formed the agency’s best work for the client (the agency now being a combo of JWT, Nestle’s long-term agency, Wunderman, Y&R and the former digital specialist VML.)

Depicting contemporary people (for contemporary read stressed out) with a dry twist.

One small quibble. the last shot where he shares his Kit Kat needs a second or two more.