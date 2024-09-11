Ladbrokes goes in-house for new season campaign

After more than three years working with Neverland, Ladbrokes – though still very much working with the agency – has decided to have a go at creating some of its own advertising content.

This spot is by new in-house agency Entain Creative, named after Ladbroke’s parent company. It does the job of showing that the brand understands the ups and downs of football, while promoting both its betting app and its tie up with Acca car insurance. According to Ladbrokes, the ad “marks a tonal shift from the brand as it seeks to connect with football fans via a more authentic and insight-driven approach.”

The campaign, called “Gaffer of All Accas” ad will run on TV, video-on-demand and radio, and the plan is for new iterations to react to the twists and turns that fans experience throughout the season. Media was planned and bought by the7stars.

Anna Kochanska, Head of Ladbrokes Brand, said: “We’re in a fiercely competitive market. That means it’s not enough to be ‘offer-driven’ in some places and ‘brand-led’ in others. We need to find creative ways to do both, wherever we can. This campaign is a great example of this: entertaining, authentic and insight-driven, but with our proposition running through it like a stick of rock.”

It’s not too clear where the boundaries lie between the assignments for Neverland and Entain Creative, but let’s hope the agency’s powerful insights and brand-led advertising don’t get lost in the new arrangement. Gambling companies are busy marketers so there will be plenty of work to go around.

Entain Creative is also working with the Coral brand, which uses Wonderhood Studios as its main agency.

MAA creative scale: 5