IPG lures Alex Hesz back to advertising with global strategy role

Alex Hesz has taken on his third global chief strategy officer role in four years, joining Interpublic Group after eight months away from the business, during which he worked as a political advisor in the run up to the election on July 4th.

Based in London and reporting to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky (who was himself once the group’s CSO), Hesz is there to focus on “go-to-market positioning and integrated efforts with global clients” and “enhance collaboration across its portfolio of marketing services”

The in-demand Hesz’ most recent global CSO post was at Omnicom, and before that he performed the same role at DDB. In between, he was set to be global CSO at Dentsu until he backed out CEO Wendy Clarke’s departure.

Krakowsky said: “Alex is an exceptional strategist who sees what’s next and will help both our clients and Interpublic harness change to drive outstanding performance.An area of long-standing focus for us is the intersection of media, technology, and creative, and Alex can accelerate the pace at which we integrate these capabilities so that our teams can most efficiently grow business for brands.”

Hesz said: “Our industry is changing rapidly to deliver innovative, personalised, and scaled solutions for clients that leverage new technologies and adjusted ways of working. I look forward to joining the Interpublic team to further the company’s strategic vision and integrate industry-leading capabilities to help grow Interpublic and our clients.”