Greenpeace says Dove needs to clean up environmental act

Take that Unilever: Dove has profited mightily by appearing among the (relatively) few good guys in the consumer goods business with its focus on women of all shapes and sizes and current stand against using AI in its ads. It is, if you like, an example of purpose paying off commercially.

Bit it shouldn’t be, says Greenpeace, in this film, highlighting its use of single-used plastic and the many ways it’s poisoning the planet. More to the point people and in particular children in poorer countries.

No response yet from the mighty Unilever (now busily backtracking from purpose.) But this surely requires one from the Dove owner (preferably not its lawyers.)