Global wins Network Rail’s OOH contract after competitive pitch

Radio and OOH company Global has retained the advertising contract for Network Rail’s roadside outdoor estate after a competitive pitch. The new deal is for seven years.

Network Rail’s estate is the biggest roadside contract in the UK, and Global will manage the advertising for over 1,400 sites including analogue and digital billboards across cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Leeds. More than 100 new state-of-the-art digital screens are being built in city centres, set to be rolled out over the coming months.

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director at Network Rail Property, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing the ambitious investment plans come to fruition. Any advertising revenue generated across our portfolio is invested back into the railway, which means this partnership will not only deliver engaging content to millions but will also benefit our customers through rail reinvestment.”

Chris Forrester, director of commercial for outdoor at Global, said: “We have exciting investment plans which will join the fantastic portfolio of sites like the brand new Landmark at London Bridge and the striking Westway Tower near Paddington. We’re proud to be UK’s biggest and brightest media partner operating across Outdoor, Audio and Digital.”

Global – which also owns podcasts and radio stations including Capital, Heart and LBC – has over 250,000 UK sites including 12 major airports, the London Underground, large and small format roadside posters, and 98% of the UK’s bus fleet. It claims to reach 95% of the UK population.