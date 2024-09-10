Global makes it a win double with TfL OOH contract

UK media company Global, which last week retained Network Rail’s station-based Out of Home contract, has secured another essential plank of its business by being re-appointed to handle Transport for London’s OOH. The eight year contract means that Global (including its previous guises) has looked after TfL for 40 years.

The new contract runs for eight years, covering 272 London Underground stations, more than 120,000 Tube car panels, 83 London Overground stations, 45 DLR stations, 39 tram stops, Victoria Coach Station and 40 new Elizabeth line stations.

TfL customer director Emma Strain says: “Advertising income from our estate is a vital source of funding for TfL, so it’s really important we work with ambitious and innovative media partners. I am delighted that our trusted brand and the vast, diverse audiences who interact with our huge rail advertising estate, is in the hands of Global, an internationally recognised commercial media partner.

“The TfL advertising estate is a unique canvas in out-of-home advertising that brings brands to our customers as they travel around the city. Working with Global means we can continue to build on what we’ve achieved to date and stay at the forefront of what advertisers and audiences want across the capital.”

Global group CEO Stephen Miron says: “We are delighted to have been awarded the TfL advertising rail contract for a further eight years. Without doubt, this is one of the most prestigious outdoor contracts in the world and it’s testament to the quality of the team here at Global that TfL decided to continue their partnership with us.”