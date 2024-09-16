Gia Coppola pushes the ad boundaries for Mejuri

Those Coppolas are a talented bunch. Here’s writer and director Gia with LA’s The Directors Bureau helming ‘A New York Minute’ for jewellery firm Mejuri (jewelry in American-ese these days it seems.) Part of a series of “micro-films’ following New York Fashion Week.

Featuring five “real friends” (model Laura Love and pals) laughing and joking their way around the supermarket. Artfully be-jewelled.

Here’s another one.

Mejuri chief brand officer Jacob Jordan says: “When I met with Gia and the Directors Bureau team, there was instant creative and personal chemistry and a natural alignment on the desire to push and blur the lines between marketing, storytelling, and the construct of what a ‘campaign’ could be. Gia was able to push that idea into something that truly feels new and artful, with a realism and relatability that almost feels jarring.

‘Gia was such a perfect collaborator and partner, someone I had complete trust in to be a catalyst for Mejuri’s values of celebrating women as their truest selves. I can’t wait for us to continue to tell the next chapters of this story.”

Coppola says: “It was a blessing to have such a collaborative experience working with Mejuri and Jacob. We made something artful and nuanced, therefore challenging the advertising space. I love getting to work with my family and friends, and pay tribute to my grandmother’s experimental films ( Eleanor Coppola who died in April.) This is only the beginning.”

Wouldn’t be entirely surprised if they morph one day into a rival to Sex and the City.

Advertising as entertainment has always been around but it seems to be getting bigger: these days you get trailers not commercials at the top of the food chain.

MAA creative scale: 8.