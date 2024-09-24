Funky Pigeon and VCCP ask the nation to ‘give a funk’

When your new client is called Funky Pigeon, there’s only one way to go really. VCCP has doubled down on the “funky” in the brand’s name, officially calling the familiar brand mascot “Funky” and introducing a back-up funk band called “the Funkettes.”

VCCP won the brand in a pitch earlier this year, and has been charged with rejuvenating the brand while persuading consumers to “put some heart and soul” into personalised cards and gifts. The TV ad is set in a petrol station, where Funky Pigeon flies to the rescue of a customer faced with a choice of relentlessly mundane cards.

Louise Marshall, Funky Pigeon’s head of brand, said: “At Funky Pigeon, we believe in celebrating the unique connections that make life special. Our ‘Give a Funk’ campaign is a rallying cry to embrace genuine, heartfelt gifting that goes beyond obligation. We invite everyone to Give a Funk with the help of Funky Pigeon.”

Mark Orbine, ECD at VCCP, added: “Like us, Funky Pigeon is a true challenger brand, and so our partnership is a perfect fit. The idea and execution is steeped in warmth, charm, energy, and a big dollop of humanity. Our clients have been true and brave collaborators throughout the project, and the result is an exciting new brand world, platform and campaign.”

It’s odd to see a brand using an old-fashioned, seaside postcard style picture of someone’s bum cheeks in a campaign. But the jingle remains catchy, and they know their audience best.

MAA creative scale: 6