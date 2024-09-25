Ford Escape puts technology in the driving seat

Yesterday we reported on Ford’s plans to find out what you’re doing – driving, chatting and whatever – via its patented new infotainment system. Another development in the ‘cars as mobiles’ movement.

And here’s a newish US ad – ‘Walkaround’ – showing the current state of the cars as mobiles art. From GTB it seems, WPP’s Team Detroit rather than Wieden+Kennedy (could be wrong about this. It’s not very Wiedenish anyway.) For the Escape compact SUV (Kuga in the UK.)

Showing a beautiful person interacting with her Escape (clearly the most important element in her busy life) then other beautiful persons.

Not for anyone who thinks cars as mobiles are an abomination or hates the idea of an all-powerful screen that tells you what to do and tries the drive the damned car. Reminds me of one Jeremy Clarkson new car review where the screen’s instructions were so complex and indecipherable that he left the car in the driveway.

If, however, you feel differently it actually isn’t bad. But how do you look at the road when the car’s trying to organise your life? Leave it do the driving I guess.

MAA creative scale: 6.