EE shows joined-up creative and media in Saatchi ‘Curfew’ campaign

Saatchi & Saatchi’s ‘Curfew’ campaign showing how young people can stay in touch with their angsty parents somehow slipped our net but it’s a prime example of how a lot of thought can refresh a rather tired message (we all know that mobiles connect.)

The original TVC is excellent (not least the music choice), educational in its wider sense but never preachy.

Now there’s a new Out of Home iteration with three powerful posters.

Building on a previous real-time OOH campaign helping people get home safely at night.

We’ve often taken pot shots at EE and Saatchi for battering us with Bacon (Kevin) but this is an excellent, intelligent campaign that profitably utilises two complementary media. OOH specialist agency Posterscope also deserves a big pat on the back.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.