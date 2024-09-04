Ebay departs EssenceMediacom for Dentsu’s iProspect

Ebay has moved its global media account from WPP’s EssenceMediacom to Dentsu’s iProspect, which seems to be picking up more business recently than Dentsu’s flagship media agency Carat.

EssenceMediacom repitched for the business in a competition that also involved Havas Media Network.

Ebay says: “While we were very impressed with all the agencies who participated, iProspect stood out for their passion of the eBay brand and their strong operating model. Their support will be critical as we focus on full-funnel campaigns that are integrated throughout the entire buying and selling journey. We look forward to working with the iProspect team in 2025 and beyond.”

“We want to thank all the agencies who took part in the review process, in particular EssenceMediacom. We appreciate our long-standing relationship and are very proud of the accomplishments we have made over the years.”

Which won’t be much consolation for EssenceMediacom, which is enduring one of the those nightmarish runs of business losses.

Earlier this week it closed conflict agency EssenceMediacom X in the UK after losing £250m Sky Media in Europe.