Deliveroo says now is even better with new brand platform from Pablo

Deliveroo is back with a new “brand platform” (isn’t everyone?) from Pablo – ‘Now just got even better.’

One of those meaningless phrases that’s probably had lawyers poring over it to ensure no-one can sue, demand their money back or whatever.

And it’s to launch yet another loyalty scheme. Western business is becoming like some Turkish bazaar where prices for everyone are more or less meaningless.

Chief global marketing & product officer Adam Bishop says: “At Deliveroo we’ve put our Marketing and Product functions together – connecting the dots on how we develop the app and how we build the brand for consumers. In doing so, we set out to build a brand platform for the long-term that could live seamlessly both on and off the app – and I’m so excited that we’ve done this with ‘Now Just Got Even Better.’

“This year we delivered our biggest innovations in our Plus loyalty programme since its inception, so it’s the perfect time to launch our first Plus TV commercial under our new platform. Our TVC leans in to fun, absurdity and rich visual codes – when our mastermind isn’t focusing on world domination, he’s using Deliveroo Plus to treat himself to his favourite burger, cook for his family and buy an aftershave all whilst listening to 90s bangers and laughing (a lot).”

Pablo ECD Dan Watts says: “It’s been amazing to go on the journey with Deliveroo and see it grow from a food delivery business to a whatever-you-need-for your-life business. This new work shows the kind of life partner that Deliveroo is capable of being. The kind of partner that understands that at times, a hammer can be just as important as a chicken wrap. A partner that deserves nothing less than a new brand platform, a re-imagined brand world and a stone-cold classic 90’s banger. We couldn’t be more excited by the potential of Deliveroo’s next era.”

Well there you go. Excitement all round.

MAA creative scale: 4.

