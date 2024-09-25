Climax warns of ‘swamp ass’ and flip flops effect of climate change

The forest fires and floods may not have affected you directly yet, but climate activist platform Climax is betting that you already have an aversion to hairy-toed flip flop wearers, drooling dogs and sweaty bums.

Paris agency Joga has chosen not to zoom in on the alarming and scientifically proven – but less relatable – consequences of climate change, and instead to create a print and radio campaign that addresses the more trivial consequences of global warming on our daily lives.

Lauren Boudard, Climax editorial director, said: “We launched the Climax fanzine to prove that you can talk about the climate crisis without screaming in horror or yawning in boredom. That spirit is perfectly re?ected in this campaign.”

Good to see some climate ads that are a conversation starter rather than a conversation killer.

MAA creative scale: 7

Radio below: