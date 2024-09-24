Cheil exhumes Mexican comedy hit for Samsung SmartThings

These days TV-led campaigns try different formats in the ceaseless drive for attention. Advertising also used to share many qualities with popular TV programmes. All we seem to get in the UK now is endless Ant & Dec.

Samsung in Latin America is reviving once-popular Mexican TV series El Chavo del Ocho (The Kid from Number 8) to show off its SmartThings system, which does look pretty useful. By Cheil Brasil with original producer Grupo Chespirito.

“We want to show that residential connectivity is accessible to everyone in a simple way, using a narrative that explores consumers’ memories and emotions. What once seemed like magic is innovation through SmartThings,” says Ilca Sierra, CMO of Samsung for Latin America.

A lot of effort clearly went into this (and we haven’t even mentioned the lawyers.) Every detail of the set including colours, objects, and lighting faithfully reproduce the original village as seen in the 1977 recordings. Music has been restored and more than 200 actors auditioned. The recordings were in Spanish and dubbed into Portuguese for the Brazilian market, just like the original production.

El Chavo del Ocho passed us by unfortunately but credit to Samsung, Cheil and the producers here.

MAA creative scale: 8.