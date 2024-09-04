Can Tesco crack homeware with F&F Home?

How does Tesco get even bigger? The supermarket leader has fended off the spirited challenge from Aldi and Lidl, in part through its annoying (to some of us) Clubcard scheme which began as an Aldi price match.

Its F&F fashion range has come and gone over the years but now seems to be a supported part of the package and it’s pushing the brand into homeware, an area where supermarkets have (generally) failed to fly. Even M&S, which now seems to be motoring on most fronts, has struggled with homeware.

Its new F&F Home ‘Fashion Now Does Homeware’ campaign from BBH features fashion pieces designed and created from homeware by artist Thomas Bird. With no AI or CGI, Tesco tells us proudly.

F&F Home CEO Jan Marchant says: “Our clothing customers always want to stay ahead of the latest trends and get great value for money, without compromising on quality. With this exciting first foray into homeware, we’re really pleased to be able to help deliver this same commitment in the home space, with both statement and staple pieces to work with all-manner of styles and tastes.”

Supermarkets often stumble when they step outside their known area: Tesco did mightily when it launched Fresh & Easy on America’s West Coast.

But it’s an ingenious way to launch F&F Home (modestly.) Makes a nice change for BBH too, from Clubcard ads bellowing “I’ve got the power.”

MAA creative scale: 7.