CALM and adam&eveDDB “celebrate” missed birthdays

ITV and agency adam&eveDDB are collaborating for charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) again, focusing on youth suicide.

‘Missed birthdays’ highlights that suicide is now the leading cause of death for people under 34 in the UK, with women under the age of 24 the fastest-growing group. The campaign highlights the almost 7,000 young suicides in the last ten years. It begins with an interactive installation of 6929 balloons at Westfield London, White City this week including World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September 10.

CALM CEO Simon Gunning says: “It’s devastating for a young person to not make it to their 15th, 16th, 17th birthday. It’s absolutely tragic when that reason is suicide. Over the last decade, 6,929 families have been affected by the tragedy of youth suicide. We want to thank everyone who shared their stories in this campaign for their strength and courage, and hope it can open up conversations and give everyone the tools to support the young people in their lives.”

A&E head of planning Will Grundy says: “This isn’t a campaign that is just about punching people in the face with a horrific, terrifying story. It’s also about galvanising a whole set of people and educating them on what they can do, practically and specifically, to help us put an end to youth suicide for good.”

JCDecaux, Bauer, Reach, Outernet, Mail Metro, the Evening Standard, News UK, The Guardian, Clear Channel and Ocean Outdoor are also backing the campaign.