Brian Cox needs more than Asics shorts to get us running

Sports brand Asics thinks we ought to get out more – for our mental health this time – so we have Succession’s Brian Cox telling an (empty) office to, um, get out more. By Golin London.

Kind of makes sense, but as an ad it just doesn’t hang together. We’ve seen Cox in this kind of context so many times since his late stage career took off that it’s become a cliche, we know what to expect.

And what we get just isn’t very compelling – something more dramatic than Cox in shorts is required.

MAA creative scale: 3.