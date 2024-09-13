B&Q drops Uncommon for Leo Burnett

Another big UK creative account switch this week following Direct Line’s abandoning of Saatchi & Saatchi and House 337. B&Q is leaving Uncommon Creative Studio after five years to sail into the (possibly) calmer waters at Leo Burnett.

B&Q marketing director Tom Hampson says: “As we plan for 2025, we’re looking forward to inspiring the UK to take on, and find the fun, in their home improvements. Leo Burnett has demonstrated their ability to take this to the next level and create work that customers really connect with.

“Our work with Uncommon has been exceptionally strong, both creatively and effectively, and I’d like to thank the whole team for all their hard work over the last five years. They’ve been a great partner and we’ve both agreed that now is the right time for us to part ways amicably.”

As you do. Leo has become the ultimate safe pair of hands in UK advertising, adding big accounts like the National Lottery and Morrisons.