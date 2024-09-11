BBH US goes big with Will Ferrell for PayPal shopping drive

PayPal was the source of much of Elon Musk’s original fortune and the digital payment giant is going after in-store shoppers now with a cash back debit card.

Obviously it was going to go big and it does with a campaign from BBH in the US featuring that reliable comedian Will Ferrell, seeming to enjoy his new-found PayPal freedom with big help from Fleetwood Mac’s slippery earworm ‘Everywhere.’

Ferrell, ever the trouper, says: “Getting cash back hasn’t been this easy since my boys were little, and I’d take extra Monopoly money while they weren’t looking. It’s been a delight to team up with PayPal and help customers earn cash back everywhere. There’s never been a better time to sing about shopping and earning cash back everywhere.”

CMO Geoff seeley says: “Starring Will Ferrell and powered by the music of Fleetwood Mac, our new campaign drives home the idea that PayPal is truly everywhere and more rewarding than ever. This points to the exciting direction we’re heading in as we continue to evolve PayPal into an easy, safe, and rewarding way to shop everywhere.”

Lots of bankers for BBH here: big brand, compelling offer and a big star. But it delivers in accomplished style.

MAA creative scale: 8.