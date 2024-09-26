AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNewsSocial Media

BBH enters the maternity wing for Burger King social

Stephen Foster3 hours ago
BBH is hitting a rich vein of form this year and this new effort for Burger King – part of its ‘Foodfillment’ campaign – incorporates the best of social with a nice feel-good trad ad story.

Did you know that a third of new mums are desperate for a burger? Hope it doesn’t influence the new born’s food choices or it will be banned by the health police.

Proper advertising from a proper agency – even if it’s social.

MAA creative scale: 8.

