Barbie’s back with a vengeance

Last year’s ‘Barbie’ film was a wry adult spin on the pink doll phenomenon with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Owner Mattel isn’t letting us get away with that, alas, now positioning Barbie as a kind of entry point to the adult world for kids and their (clearly) dim-witted parents. From 72andSunny.

Mattel’s Krista Berger (global head of dolls, no less) says: “This is really about setting the stage for the next phase of growth for the brand in a post-‘Barbie’ movie world. It’s engaging brand fans and reminding them that Barbie is a brand and a tool to provide limitless possibilities for the next generation as we head into holiday 2024.”

There’s the rub of course, more Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Christmas sales.

MAA creative scale: 3.