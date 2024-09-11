Apple scoops commercial Emmy – two out of two

Apple has won this year’s Emmy Award for outstanding commercial for ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, director Lucia Aniello and Swedish stop-motion animator/director Anna Mantzaris.

The ad shows a woman turning the tables on her boss with her stop-mo work at home (on a Mac obviously.)

This is Apple’s second Emmy on the spin, last year it won with ‘The Greatest’ on the theme of accessibility. Apple is now level with Nike for commercial Emmys on 4 and one behind on nominations.

The other nominated ads were: CeraVe’s ‘Michael CeraVe,’ Sandy Hook Promise’s ‘Just Joking,’ State Farm’s ‘Like a Good Neighbaaa’ and Uber One and Mother london’s ‘Best Friends’ (below.)