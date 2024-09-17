Ambitious indie Joan strengthens London team

Independent creative agency Joan London has today announced four new senior hires. Rebecca Rowntree joins from Leo Burnett as creative director, with Anomaly creative duo, Thorbjørn Liljegren and Christine Jensen as senior creatives. George Fox, former business director at adam&eveDDB is a new business director. The new hires will support Joan London’s ambitious growth plans.

Joan ECD Kirsty Hathaway says: “We are thrilled to be expanding our creative team, and with such incredible talent and expansive minds to boot. Rebecca, Christine and Thor bring a wealth of expertise, having worked across some of the industry’s most renowned campaigns. I’m so excited about the diversity of thought in this creative team – each passionate about an audience-first and culturally relevant approach to work that is going to continue to set JOAN London out from the crowd.”

Business director Fox says: “When the opportunity to join JOAN presented itself, it was a no-brainer. I knew that joining an independent agency filled with great people, great culture, great work and even greater ambition was something that I wanted to be part of.”

MD Tom Ghiden says: “George has the perfect mix of ambition and determination combined with rigour within his field. JOAN London is a global agency with the agility of a smaller shop and George is the perfect talent who embodies joyful rebellion as we continue to grow our team and our clients.”

Joan Creative was started by Lisa Clunie and Jaime Robinson in New York in 2016.