Ambitious creative agency GUT sets out to crack New York

GUT is launching its ninth global office, in the hearland of advertising New York.

The new office will be led by MD Gus Marmarinos, who joins GUT after two decades at Saatchi & Saatchi and CCO Officer Lucas Bongioanni, formerly of The Community. They will report to GUT US CEO Sandra Alfaro.

GUT, majority-owned by tech consultancy Globant, itself once part of WPP, also has offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles Amsterdam and Madrid. GUT has assembled what looks like an experienced team across the board.

MD Marmarino says: “It’s a rare honor to launch a New York office for a celebrated global creative agency. I couldn’t be more proud to have the opportunity to partner with these world-class marketers and talented team of ad nerds to deliver shared growth and success.”

CCO Bongioanni says: “Over the last six years, I have watched GUT grow and evolve to become one of the best creative agencies in the world. I am thrilled to be a part of bringing this incredible agency to New York and can’t wait to help write the next chapter for brave creativity in this amazing city.”

GUT has indeed made a big impact in its relatively short six-year life (it was a originally a breakaway from Ogilvy’s David) and ownership by a big consultancy, as with Globant and Accenture’s Accenture Song, may be the way forward for ambitious creative agencies.