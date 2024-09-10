Amazon business tries its own da Vinci code

Amazon Business describes itself as a “professional procurement solution.” That is, yet another marketplace but this time for businesses, offering cheaper prices and less hassle doing the accounts.

What’s not to like? Another area of Bezos dominance perhaps but the trouble with these is that they work.

Not the most dramatic of subjects though so it’s clever of agency Joint to call on the services of that famous all-rounder Leonardo da Vinci who brought his particular brand of magic to all strands of life. How he did it all without reams of data we can only wonder at.

Here’s Leo in business expansion mode, thanks to AB.

As nearly always with Joint, the communication is engaging and clear. Good that Amazon has stuck with the agency. Be nice if Amazon or some other client gave it a really big canvas to work on (Leo knew all about those too of course although his most famous work is surprisingly tiny as visitors to the Louvre can attest.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.