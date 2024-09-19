Alfa Romeo tries to rekindle love affair with Junior SUV drive

Stellantis’ new Alfa Romeo Junior (hybrid and electric) sounds a good idea in a category notable for its less than noteworthy cars and, as always with Alfa, the brand is the attraction.

Which comes to the fore here in a campaign from Venice, California agency Migrante Content featuring actor Pedro Alonso from Netflix’s Money Heist. Pedro, looking like a refugee from the Vatican’s black ops squad, quizzes three Gen Zers on the attractions of the Junior. It’s the romance, stupid.

Manages to squeeze in a few product benefits though.

“The launch of the Alfa Romeo Junior required a campaign with a character who reminded everyone what Alfa Romeo has always been about – feeling and emotion,” says agency ECD Leonardo Ricagni.

“It’s an impressive car with a sleek design, but it brings something to the table that other electric vehicles don’t – passion. And who better to convey this feeling of falling in love with your car than Pedro Alonso?”

Pretty good, does the job. Compared to most of the dire car ads out there it’s a minor miracle.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.