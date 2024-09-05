AI makes customers the stars of new Qatar Airways campaign

Qatar Airways is so devoted to its customers (and potential customers) that it’s allowing each and every one of them to star in their own version of a new commercial. Thanks to AI, not only can you immerse yourself in the airline, you can immerse yourself in its advertising.

All you have to do is head to the airline’s website, watch the film, choose a scene and insert your image. It’s a binary option – male or female lead – and only your facial features and skin tone are imposed on the actors, so the likeness is limited.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori said: “Featuring pioneering AI capabilities unseen elsewhere in the airline industry, our latest campaign not only showcases the innovative spirit driving our brand, but also encapsulates our customer-centric approach, helping to turn every journey into an adventure. After all, there’s no limit to how far a dream can take you.”

We’re used to brands putting staff into their ads. From Halifax’s “Howard” to Sainsbury’s Christmas and Uncommon’s BA in-flight film, directors have been getting mixed performances out of employees for decades.

At least in this case there are professional actors creating the performances, but while it’s fun it also demonstrates that AI still has a long way to go before it takes over.

MAA creative scale: 6.5