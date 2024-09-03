Agency house style: Lurpak from Wieden+Kennedy

Creative agencies still have their house styles to some degree and Wieden+Kennedy London just loves chopping, smashing and all the other elements that it believes go into the preparation of food.

This isn’t the first time it’s been the recipe for Lurpak but, interestingly, it’s for a new plant-based version, presumably intended to appeal to all those shoppers flocking to the plant-based sections of supermarkets. Whenever I pass by they’re strangely deserted although that could be because of high pricing.

Senior brand manager Mia Lund Moeller says: “While most marketing in the plant-based category leans towards a natural, calm approach, we treated promoting our product exactly how Lurpak would treat any piece of communication.”

W+K CDs Joe de Souza and Juan Sevilla say: “It’s always challenging to do something different and interesting, but smashing vegetables and listening to heavy metal was, to be honest, surprisingly fun and therapeutic. The film looks and sounds great, and effectively conveys the premium nature of the new product.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5.