adam&eveBerlin strengthens creative with Rankel from W+K

Adam&eveBerlin seems to be making progress in what’s been a gradual expansion (some might say slow) of the DDB-owned brand outside the UK and it’s strengthened its creative offer in Germany with the hire of creative director Christine Rankel from Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam. At W+K she worked on Nike’s Women’s World Cup campaigns among others.

Rankel (above) has also worked at McCann Worldgroup Germany and Jung von Matt.

Rankel says: “After years abroad, I’m looking forward to bringing my global perspective to the German market. With adam&eveBerlin, I see the best of the German and international creative scene coming together to create fresh campaigns on various national and international brands.”

CCO Jens Pfau says: “Christina brings creative brilliance and international experience back to Germany. I am delighted that we have been able to recruit her for adam&eveBerlin. With her ability to bring feeling and emotion to life for any brand she touches, she is a perfect fit for the agency and will make a significant contribution to the agency’s success and its international capabilities.”