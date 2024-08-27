Yes chef. Jeremy Allen White strips off again for Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is making like it’s still the 90s, putting out provocative underwear ads featuring the hot names of the moment. Jeremy Allen White got audiences very interested earlier this year with his semi-clad posturing, so they’ve brought him back for another round.

There’s not much more to say really. The star of Disney’s The Bear is doing all the heavy lifting, performing plenty of poolside frolics and moody glares for the camera.

White’s statement says: “Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.”

It’s an old-fashioned concept but the look is very 2024. Why throw out a formula that works?

MAA creative scale: 8.5