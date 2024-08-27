Women’s Rugby and Guinness 0.0 cut the hype for new competitions

Sport, even in some unlikely guises, seems to be taking over the broadcast world and ever-increasing chunks of adland with it.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup starts in Sunderland later this month with the BBC as official broadcast partner, so the venerable corporation will be giving it all barrels as one of the events to (so far) escape pay-TV operators.

A tricky one for an agency as it has to egg up the event without getting silly – it’s still a minority sport with work to do to attract a mass audience – but Havas Play seems to strike the right balance here for the organisers.

The UK’s Premier League is already under way, with a surprising lack of broadcast promotional activity so far. Maybe it doesn’t need it.

Guinness, though, is its new official beer sponsor, a heaven-sent opportunity for its successful 0.0 zero alcohol brand. AMV BBDO ventures once more into Gregory’s Girl territory on the Scots island of Eriskay, where just about everyone is in the football team.

Would they really be drinking 0.0? After all, it would be watery drive home. Nicely judged though, as with the Havas effort. The sort of ad AMV has always been at home with. And a merciful lack of hype from both.

MAA creative scales: Havas/Women’s Rugby 7, AMV BBDO/Guinness 8.