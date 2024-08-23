Virgin Media O2 launches two big new campaigns on the same day

Agency VCCP has been kept busy by Virgin Media O2. Today there are two big new campaign launches, both of them the third in an ongoing series. One promotes its broadband services and the other showcases O2’s customer offers.

For the broadband, it’s a tried and obviously trusted formula: an animal, an incongruous mode of transport, and an 80s power ballad. Following on from the motorcycling Highland cattle and the hang gliding goat, we now have a walrus in a speedboat listening to Billy Ocean’s hit “Suddenly”. The smooth walrus is supposed to represent the “unstoppable feeling” experienced when using Virgin Media broadband – they must be confident that customers will back them up on this.

Next up is the “Only O2” campaign, which features the familiar robot, Bubl, and is all about the promise to let novelty-seeking customers trade up to a new phone every 90 days without paying off the old one.

Both are confident ads that look like agency and client have together found a winning formula.

MAA creative scale: 6.5