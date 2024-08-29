Uncommon Creative Studios: new BA work and a new London CCO

Scott Dungate has been recruited as Chief Creative Officer of Uncommon’s London studio. He has won all the right awards over his 20 years in the industry, mostly working at Wieden + Kennedy, with stints in the US, UK, China, Japan and his native Australia.

Dungate has been brought on board for his “global perspective” to match founder Nils Leonard’s global ambitions which surely – post the Havas deal – reach further than the current trio of London, New York and Stockholm.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “Scott is a rare talent. His love of making and belief in creativity and its role in the world matches our own. Scott is the type of creative leader who is still a maker at heart and loves being in the work, working with the team. This is what we do. We couldn’t be happier he has chosen Uncommon as his next home.”

Dungate said: “Uncommon want to hire creatives at all levels that aren’t afraid to get in the trenches, to help make the work better and push it into different directions. I can’t wait to get back to London and get started.”

Meanwhile, a new British Airways campaign turns the airline’s focus to the upmarket Club World cabin, doubling down on the privacy it offers passengers. The series offers a peak that cleverly conjures up the exclusivity and peaceful calm of the Club World experience.