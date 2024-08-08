Uncommon and Quaker Oats serve up porridge for Team GB

The excellent chocolate muffins at the Olympic village in Paris have been a viral sensation, but Team GB don’t want boulangerie bakes for breakfast – they have made it very public that they prefer to be fuelled by the nutritional power of porridge.

Step in Uncommon and Quaker Oats, who have put together a reactive print and OOH campaign that understands “champions are not made on croissants.” The work will run in the Metro and Daily Mirror, and at sites near fan zones around the country.

Other nationalities are making very different requests, like kimchi for the Koreans and sticky rice for the Japanese. It seems that overall food standards have gone up this year: Michelin-starred chefs are in, while McDonald’s – Usain Bolt’s favourite pre-race food – is not on the menu at the 3,500-seat Olympic restaurant.

The campaign does rely heavily on some background knowledge about oats being the breakfast of choice for Team GB, but it’s another beautifully simple execution from Uncommon. And a good opportunity for Quaker Oats, usually regarded as a winter breakfast, to get some attention in the summer.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

And here’s Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, whose love for the Olympic chocolate muffins must surely earn him a brand partnership with someone: