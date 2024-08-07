Try your luck in ‘Agencyland’ with new cut-throat board game

Washington DC agency This January has introduced a summer distraction from the political goings on in the US. “Agencyland” is a Monopoly-inspired board game that takes you through the ups and downs of agency life, complete with cut-throat pitches, non-paying clients and creative glory.

Players can win and lose business, hire and fire staff, enter awards, win a Lion, or just get bogged down by quarterly reviews and feedback. Whether you get lost on Awards Alley, Layoff Lane, or Pitch Parkway, there’s never a dull moment.

Some squares will make your heart sink: “Late payment alert”, “The auto account is now in review” and “You’re on the short list! Pay $1000 to travel to the awards show.” The pressure might trigger some kind of PTSD for advertising employees who find this in their Christmas stocking.

As reported in Muse by Clio.