The Monkeys’ Mark Green moves up as new global CEO of Droga5

Mark Green of Accenture-owned agency The Monkeys is to be the new global CEO of Accenture’s Droga5. The Monkeys, based in Sydney, will now be officially part of D5.

The Monkeys is known for its creative work including clients NRMA Insurance, Tourism Australia, Meat and Livestock Australia, Asahi and Auckland Savings Bank. Green (above) will now be based in New York.

Green’s appointment comes months after former Activision Blizzard exec Pelle Sjoenell was appointed global CCO of Droga5 and Annette King joined from Publicis as head of Accenture Interactve’s marketing practice. Founder David Droga, another Australian, remains creative chairman and CEO of Accenture Interactive.