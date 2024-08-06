Suzuki tries to break the car ad mould with – an idea

Here’s a turn-up: a car campaign with an idea.

‘The best kept secret on the road’ for the Suzuki Swift by TMW Unlimited shows owners desperately trying to conceal their reasonably-priced cars from the rest of the world, one with a covering of autumn leaves, another with a fake cover. The 60-second film is directed by Traktor for Stink Films.

Suzuki’s Alex Key says: “We knew from the start that we didn’t want another car ad that was just a drive through a city or sweeping down a mountain.

“We knew we had to do something different to stand out. We brought in TMW to help us create a challenger campaign that is ‘Good Different.’, just like our cars. Putting our current and future owners at the heart of our ad, we decided to build some intrigue and be the first car brand to hide the cars rather than flaunt them.”

TMW, now part of Accenture Song, seemed to be managing the transition from a big CRM agency to an all-rounder with some aplomb.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.