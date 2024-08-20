Specsavers Audiology highlights noises off

Specsavers has reined in its instinctive dive to humour in its latest effort for hearing aids, pointing out the difficultly sorting the wheat from the chaff in a busy cafe.

Specsavers Audiology’s James Thomas says: “The campaign’s aim is to convey Specsavers’ expertise within audiology and continue to destigmatize consumer associations with hearing loss. OK hearing or getting the gist of conversations, is not OK and it’s important that people address their hearing issues as soon as possible where they can before their hearing deteriorates further. With over 5m people in the UK and 300,000 people in Ireland actively denying they have a problem with their hearing, we want to make more people feel comfortable to do something about it.”

Specsavers Creative’s Richard James says: “The work is laser focused on ensuring that people can hear as clearly as possible – a manifestation of our brand purpose; Changing lives through better sight and hearing.”

As ever does the job although there was surely an opportunity to highlight that contemporary curse, the laptop brigade who dominate cafes to the exclusion of people who (silly billies) just want a coffee or croissant?

MAA creative scale: 5.