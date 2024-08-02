Skyn condoms abandons algorithms for physical connection

Falling in love, or getting off with someone (take your pick) is a complicated business these days involving matching people by algorithms, psychology, astrology, common interests, behaviour and character traits, social and demographic factors and goodness knows what else.

Japanese condom brand Skyn is marshalling all of these in an intriguing tale from agency UltraSuperNew (with a twist.)

Annie Hou, associate director MAM LifeStyles, says: “As we target a younger audience, we aim to highlight what truly matters in relationships: human connection. In a world where information is always at our fingertips, we often overthink with our rational minds. Our goal was to emphasize the value of genuine connection and physical sensory experiences, encouraging people to trust their instincts over intellect.”

UltraSuperNew creative director Yousuke Ozawa says: “When we came up with this idea, we were careful not to undermine the credibility of compatibility tests or fortune tellers, as many people genuinely value their insights. Our core message was straightforward: ‘softness’ fosters genuine connections, independent of test results. After the experiment, we wondered if their ongoing closeness was just a placebo effect. Yet, if that were the case, their feelings should have faded quickly. What we discovered is that their genuine physical connection may have played a crucial role in keeping their bond intact.”

Physical connections indeed. Don’t try this at work.

MAA creative scale: 7.