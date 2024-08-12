Rightmove and Neverland launch sponsorship of ITV’s ‘The Voice’

As autumn approaches, TV reality shows will be back in force. Strictly is already announcing its line-up of contestants, and ITV’s The Voice has announced its judges plus a sponsorship deal with property site Rightmove, which it’s promoting ahead of the TV selling season.

Neverland has created idents for Rightmove, which feature voice-overs of people singing in various music styles to match different styles of property around the country. The idea is that Rightmove’s “Believe it” platform fits with the belief that The Voice contestants have in their singing abilities.

Rightmove’s CMO Matt Bushby said: “The Voice UK is one of ITV’s most loved programmes, and its core message of belief aligns perfectly with our mission at Rightmove, to give everyone the belief that they can make their move. This sponsorship offers us a unique opportunity to reach millions of viewers, reinforcing our leadership in the property market while inspiring confidence in people looking to move during the busy Autumn selling season.”

Rightmove branding will also feature across The Voice’s social channels. Media is by Wavemaker.