Rapp wins B&Q’s customer accounts

Omnicom’s Rapp, now described as a precision marketing agency, continues to pick up business as all and sundry dive into CRM.

It’s now won B&Q’s loyalty and CRM accounts following a competitive pitch. Uncommon Creative studio handles B&Q’s advertising.

Customer director Lizzie Harris says: “We are at a pivotal time in our customer growth journey at B&Q, and RAPP’s expertise across both loyalty and CRM made them the ideal partner for us.

“We’re excited to get going and are confident that the partnership will create a more rewarding experience for our customers and solidify B&Q’s position as the go-to destination for home improvement.”

Rapp UK CEO Gabby Ludzker says; “Not only is B&Q an iconic, much-loved brand but the teams there are incredibly forward thinking, brilliant and ambitious. This partnership is about more than just strategy. It’s about activating brand growth through precision and empathy, whilst making sure customer data is leveraged at all points. We are delighted to be joining the B&Q team on their transformation journey and are proud to be working with them to foster loyalty and drive sustainable growth.”