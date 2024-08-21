Pablo wins Tetley Tea in elite pitch

Independent London agency Pablo has put down another marker, beating new business machines VCCP and New Commercial Arts to Tata’s Tetley Tea account. Making up the final four was Publicis-owned Saatchi & Saatchi, the UK’s biggest agency by billings despite its careless way with CEOs.

Another newish indie agency Neverland resigned Tetley recently over “creative differences.”

Pablo founder Gareth Mercer says: “Tetley Tea is an iconic brand and we are very proud to be working together with this brilliant group of people. The pitch process was simple and great fun. We can’t wait to start building together.”

Tetley’s biggest problem is Yorkshire Tea, handled by Lucky Generals.

Pablo also recently made its debut for London’s Metropolitan Police, an account it won in concert with TMW.