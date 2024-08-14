Orange wins another medal – this time for the Paralympics

Orange has done pretty well out of this Olympic summer so far, not least with agency Marcel landing a shedload of gongs at the Cannes Lions for WoMen’s Football.

Now big brother Publicis Conseil is getting in on the act with a campaign for the forthcoming Paralympics, showing that the Paralympians sometimes outdo their non-disabled peers (hard to pick the right word) as here, in the 2016 Rio Olympics 1500 metres race.

Sometimes, of course, such races are highly tactical with the real running only beginning a lap or two in. Even so the point is well made and it makes a gripping story.

The Olympics so far (and notwithstanding a few mis-steps like the boxing) have shown sport at its best, not least because the range of sports means it’s a showcase for people of all shapes and sizes and, in the case of the Paralympics, abilities and disabilities.

MAA creative scale: 8.