Ogilvy wins Kettle Chips owner Valeo

Ogilvy in the UK seems to be picking up after owner WPP stopped trying to reinvent the wheel with it (in the US and globally it’s WPP creative’s top performer) and now it’s won Valeo Foods, which owns the Kettle Chips, Rowse Honey, Jacob’s, Batchelor’s and Fox’s brands.

Valeo’s last agency was Joint. Not the biggest account but FMCG brands still offer some of the best opportunities for agencies to show off their creative skills, one reason for the recent hot competition for Tetley.

Valeo’s Michael Inpong says: “Following a rigorous and innovative process, we are delighted to have chosen the Ogilvy UK team to help us on our next phase of growth.

“Throughout the process the team showed passion and energy, married with strategic excellence and distinctive creative ideas. We’re looking forward to this exciting new partnership and the opportunity it will bring for our brands.”

Ogilvy says it won the business partly through its behavioural science specialism. Every little helps of course but it’s only crisps (and stuff.) Over the years Walkers has shown that gags work best.