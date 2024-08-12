Ocean Outdoor: win outdoor advertising space on Britain’s most prestigious DOOH screens

With just two weeks left to submit entries, the countdown to Ocean’s annual Digital Creative Competition is on.

Now in its 15th year, Ocean’s contest differs from all the other awards programmes because it fosters innovation and creative thinking, recognising and awarding concepts that have yet to happen.

All you need is an idea

Ocean’s competition seeks bold, original ideas in Digital out of home (DOOH). Six winners in two categories – commercial and non-profit – will share a prize pot of £500,000 in media space across Ocean’s premium, full motion screens in the UK, with access to Ocean Labs’ and Ocean Studio’s expertise in bringing those concepts to life.

New for 2024, Ocean has introduced a third category for concepts designed specifically for Europe’s biggest digital ceiling – Printworks SkyLights in Manchester. Submissions are invited from both commercial brands and non-profits in this category with two weeks’ worth of screen value for the winner.

Once selected, the gold prize winners in the first two categories go forward to compete for the Grand Prix, which draws together all of the gold winners recognised by the Nordics and Netherlands Digital Creative Competitions as well.

The Grand Prix is a chance to have client work shown on the best premium screens in Northern Europe, including Landsec’s Piccadilly Lights in London.

Bigger and even better

“We are delighted to be back with the Digital Creative Competition, one of the biggest fixtures in the DOOH calendar, which this year is bigger and even better. DOOH is a medium that continues to evolve. Its capabilities in terms of reach, quality and tech simply aren’t comparable to what was possible a decade or so ago,” says Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall.

“The opportunities for brands to really capitalise on DOOH’s scale, its technical prowess and recognised priming effect on other media channels are huge. And this year there is an international element too, adding an entirely new dimension. All you need to do to win is think outside the screen.”

What winning means

Saatchi & Saatchi is a London 2022 gold winner in the commercial category for EE’s ‘Stay connected at night.’ The agency says: “The idea that we created for Ocean Outdoor has gone on to win awards in other areas and has helped solidify the customer view that EE aren’t just a brand that creates electronics, they also care about people. We truly believed in our ideas and that they were doing good for groups of people; that’s a nice feeling to get out of a bit of work that gives something back and it’s also nice that the very same work increases the PR for us, the agency and the clients.”

Mr President is a 2023 gold winner in the non-profit category for Stonewall Housing’s ‘Behind closed doors.’ The agency says: “We were genuinely honoured to receive the top prize among such great contenders. Stonewall Housing is a small charity and therefore the exposure alone is massive for them. The campaign has opened up further opportunities such as a partnership with Shelter HQ, where you can see the campaign photography in their window. They also got a shout out from Dame Kelly Holmes on social! We hope this is just the beginning of them getting the attention they need and deserve.”

How to enter

Since its launch 15 years ago, the Digital Creative Competition has challenged, inspired and focused brands and agencies to put DOOH front and centre, with many going on to achieve global recognition for their work.

Brands and agencies can enter here. There is no entry fee and the submission process is simple. The entry deadline is 23 August 23 and the UK winners are announced in London on October 9.

Good luck everyone.