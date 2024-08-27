Nike sticks to winning mantra for Paralympics

Nike’s ‘winning isn’t for everyone’ for the Olympics didn’t please everyone but it’s back on the same theme for the imminent Paralympics, challenging the notion that just participating is a triumph of sorts with ‘Winning is winning’ from Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

Well yes but participating is surely a victory too and isn’t the Olympics supposed to be about taking part? As founder Baron de Coubertin had it: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.”

Still that was then and sport has become something that’s not just about sport – dear old money has just about taken over, for some Paralympics athletes too, doubtless.

Not convinced.

MAA creative scale 4.