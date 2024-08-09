New world records we don’t want to break: WWF gets sporting

The climate crisis can just become a background noise if we’re not careful but this WWF spot, timed to coincide with the Olympics, has a sporting chance of getting noticed.

Norwegian agency Try shows us a real-world “Climate Olympics” complete with dramatic sports commentary. Heat, nature loss and melting ice are all breaking records every year, taking the planet ever closer to catastrophe.

WWF’s ad was first shown on French TV ahead of the men’s 100m final on 4th August. OOH also plays a big role internationally, with executions timed to coincide with new world records set at the Olympic Games.

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF global climate and energy lead, said: “At the Olympics, humans will show what incredible efforts can achieve. Now we need our leaders to show similar determination and resolve as these sporting champions, and put climate and nature on a path to recovery.” Changing the game is possible”.

Creatives Hallvard Vaaland and Mathias Sandvik said: “As countries from around the world line up for the Olympics, it’s the perfect time to highlight the records we don’t want to break and to bring home the message that together we can change the game.”

Paris faces above average temperatures this weekend, and already had the games disrupted by high rainfall polluting the Seine, this is a timely and effective warning that deserves a place on the podium.

MAA creative scale: 7.5